TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old Florida man added a couple of extra zeros to his bank account after winning a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery.
Gregory Sigmon, of Jacksonville, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Sigmon chose the cash option of $820,000.
His odds of taking home the $1 million prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of taking home the grand prize are nearly 1-in-21.4 million.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|12
|148
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|18
|282
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|151
|1,996
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|139
|1,999
|$5,000
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|549
|7,995
|$1,000
|1-in-1,000
|42,856
|3,464
|39,392
Sigmon bought his winning ticket from All Stop Food Mart, located at 9134 Galveston Avenue in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 game features the largest ever lottery prize offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.