TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old Florida man added a couple of extra zeros to his bank account after winning a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery.

Gregory Sigmon, of Jacksonville, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Sigmon chose the cash option of $820,000.

His odds of taking home the $1 million prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of taking home the grand prize are nearly 1-in-21.4 million.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,0001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,0001-in-267,73916012148
$50,0001-in-142,79430018282
$20,0001-in-19,9532,1471511,996
$10,0001-in-20,0372,1381391,999
$5,0001-in-5,0148,5445497,995
$1,0001-in-1,00042,8563,46439,392
(Florida Lottery)

Sigmon bought his winning ticket from All Stop Food Mart, located at 9134 Galveston Avenue in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features the largest ever lottery prize offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. 