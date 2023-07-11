TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old Florida man added a couple of extra zeros to his bank account after winning a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery.

Gregory Sigmon, of Jacksonville, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Sigmon chose the cash option of $820,000.

His odds of taking home the $1 million prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of taking home the grand prize are nearly 1-in-21.4 million.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 12 148 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 18 282 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 151 1,996 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 139 1,999 $5,000 1-in-5,014 8,544 549 7,995 $1,000 1-in-1,000 42,856 3,464 39,392 (Florida Lottery)

Sigmon bought his winning ticket from All Stop Food Mart, located at 9134 Galveston Avenue in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features the largest ever lottery prize offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.