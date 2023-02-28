TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 65-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

According to lottery officials, Lee Tang, 65, of Keystone Heights, cashed out his million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

Tang chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of winning the $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000.00 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000.00 1-in-267,739 160 32 128 $50,000.00 1-in-142,794 300 57 243 $20,000.00 1-in-19,953 2,147 465 1,682 $10,000.00 1-in-20,037 2,138 457 1,681 $5,000.00 1-in-5,014 8,544 1,868 6,676 (Florida Lottery)

Tang bought his winning ticket from Lee’s Discount Beverage, located at 7387 State Road 21 North in Keystone Heights. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game features the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.