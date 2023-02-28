TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 65-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
According to lottery officials, Lee Tang, 65, of Keystone Heights, cashed out his million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.
Tang chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of winning the $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|32
|128
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|57
|243
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|465
|1,682
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|457
|1,681
|$5,000.00
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|1,868
|6,676
Tang bought his winning ticket from Lee’s Discount Beverage, located at 7387 State Road 21 North in Keystone Heights. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $50 game features the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.