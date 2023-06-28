MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Lottery officials said Arnold Saces, 58, bought the winning FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Holiday Edition scratch-off at Publix, located at 1776 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500. The Publix store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game features more than $1 billion in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, three tickets worth $15 million are still up for grabs.