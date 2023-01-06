Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top (Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pensacola man is now the fourth newest millionaire in 2023 from playing the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Bryan Allen, 50, won a top $15 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-off game after buying a ticket at the Cumberland Farms on 1405 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

Allen chose to take home his prize as a one-time payment of $13,200,000.

The store will now get a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-off game, which sells tickets for $30, officers four top prizes of $15 million and 24 $1 million prizes.

As of this report, only one $15 million prize is left. Five $1 million prizes are also still up for grabs.