VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket from 7-Eleven.

The Florida Lottery said 35-year-old Jose Dominguez Rios from DeLand claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Lottery officials said Dominguez Rios chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Dominguez Rios bought the winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 331 West Silver Star Road in Ocoee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there are 13 tickets worth $5 million and 42 tickets worth $1 million remaining.

The ticket is also filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000, lottery officials said.