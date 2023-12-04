TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery has announced four new scratch-off games to ring in the new holiday season.

The new scratch-off games will have a total of $368.2 million in cash prizes, with 23 million-dollar-winning tickets hitting the markets.

The first game is the $2,000,000 100X Cashword, which has eight top prizes of $2 million and a chance to win 100X times the prize shown on their ticket. These tickets sell for $10.

For $5, players can choose to play the Emerald Mine 9X game, which has 10 top prizes of $500,000. On these tickets, a player can win up to 16 times, according to the Lottery.

The $3 Bingo Night game offers six top prizes of $150,000, with a chance to win double the prize shown on your ticket.

The 2024 game (yes it’s just called 2024) will be offering eight top prizes of $50,000 for the price of $2 per ticket.