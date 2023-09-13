DAVIE, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Florida is waking up $2 million richer after they bought a winning lottery ticket at a Publix.

The Florida Lottery said the Jackpot Triple Play quick pick ticket was sold at the Publix located at 13700 West State Road 84 in Davie.

The winning numbers drawn were 4, 6, 21, 29 and 41.

Jackpot Triple Play jackpots start at $250,000 and climb up to $2 million. Players can purchase a $1 ticket at participating Florida lottery retailers.

The winner will have 180 days to claim their prize.

Jackpot Triple Play drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. Tickets may be purchased until 10:55 p.m.