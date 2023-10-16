TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Florida convenience store.

The winning numbers in the Cash4Life drawing were 3, 6, 11, 15 and 17, with Cash Ball 3.

The Cash4Life ticket matched five white balls winning the $1,000 a week for life prize. The winner can choose to take annual payments of $52,000 for life (minimum 20 years) or a one-time, cash payment of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

The ticket was sold at The Country Cooler at 1062 Country Road 305 in Bunnell.

For $2, players have the chance to win two lifetime prizes. The top prize goes to the ticket that matches all five white balls and the Cash Ball. They will receive $1,000 a day for life. They can choose between annual payments of $365,000 for life (minimum 20 years) or a one-time, cash payment of $7 million.

The winner of Sunday’s Cash4Life drawing has 180 days to claim their prize.