TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lottery ticket worth $1.75 million was sold at a convenience store.

The Jackpot Triple Play ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning numbers were 22, 24, 27, 28, 32 and 37.

According to the Florida Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Dearborn Corner Market located at 598 West Dearborn Street in Englewood. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Since there was a top prize winner, the jackpot will reset to $250,000. Players can purchase a $1 ticket at participating Florida lottery retailers.

Jackpot Triple Play drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. Tickets may be purchased until 10:55 p.m.