TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Missed your chance to score a jackpot-winning Florida lottery prize? There’s still good news!

From Sep. 18 until Oct. 29, lottery players who buy a single $10 or more Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions, or Powerball draw game ticket will automatically be entered into the new, limited-time $500 Raffle Promotion.

Here’s how it works:

The Florida Lottery will hold six weekly drawings every Monday from Sep. 25 until Oct. 30. In each drawing, 100 players will each win $500 cash. That means over the six weeks, a total of 600 lucky raffle winners will win $300,000 in total cash prizes.

Players can check their Raffle ticket at any Lottery retailer or on the Lottery’s promotions website. Raffle prizes can be redeemed at any Lottery retailer or by visiting a Lottery district office.

Lucky winners must claim their prizes within 180 days from the date of the drawing.