TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just in time for the holiday season, the Florida Lottery debuted four new scratch-off games.

The Florida Lottery announced the debut of the $2,000,000 Triple Match, $1,000,000 Triple Match, $50,000 Triple Match and $10,000 Triple Match.

The first game costs $10 and offers players three ways to play and three ways to win and features more than $147 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $2 million, lottery officials said. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.

The $1,000,000 Triple Match scratch-off game is $5 and offers more than $62 million in prizes, including over 4.4 million winning tickets and six top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.95.

The newest $2 scatch-off game is the $50,000 Triple Match. The game gives players the chance to win up to $50,000 instantly, with the odds of winning at 1-in-4.41.

With the $10,000 Triple Match game, players can turn $1 into $10,000. The game features more than $13 million in cash prizes, including more than 4.4 million winning tickets. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.87.

If you buy a Triple Match scratch-off or a Jackpot Triple Play ticket that’s not a winner, the Florida Lottery said you can be entered into the $5,000,000 Holiday Bonus Promotion for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $20,000. More than $4 million in instant-win spending spree e-gift cards and over 50,000 lottery coupons will be awarded, officials said.