TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced four new scratch-off games Monday for Floridians to try their luck to win $145 million in cash prizes.

The Lottery debuted four new games: Fire And Dice, Fast $200s, Monopoly™ Secret Vault, And Triple Golden Cherries.

Each game is relatively affordable, costing $1 to $5.

For $5, the Triple Golden Cherries game offers Floridians the chance to win one of six top prizes of $500,000. The chance of winning any of the cash prizes, which total over $77.8 million, is 1 in 3.64.

The Monopoly Secret Vault Game offers over $41.2 million in total cash prizes, with the eight top prizes of $100,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.98.

The Fast $200s game, which costs $2 per ticket, has 39 top prizes of $50,000.

Finally, the $1 Fire and Dice game has six top prizes of $5,000.

For the 2021-2022 fiscal year, scratch-off games made up 77 percent of ticket sales and brought in over $7.02 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to the lottery.

Retailers are expected to have the new tickets within the next 48 hours.