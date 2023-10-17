TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Feeling lucky? Another round of the winners from the Florida Lottery’s limited-time raffle bonus play promotion were announced Monday.

Each week, 100 people will each take home a prize of $500.

See the list of winning tickets from the Oct. 16 drawing below.

Raffle Number City Retailer Location 6462880 Altamonte Springs Winn-Dixie #2389 Liquor 7774819 Boca Raton Premium Wine & Liquor 8086395 Boynton Beach Winn-Dixie #2558 8099892 Boynton Beach Publix #1424 6248867 Campbellton Lotto Discount Liquor #1 6475533 Casselberry 1506 7-Eleven #34873 8015028 Clewiston Clewiston Mobil 6652277 Coral Springs Coral Mart, LLC 7277864 Coral Springs Publix #1311 8145835 Dade City Circle K #7059 6242139 Davenport Publix #1686 8333910 Debary Winn-Dixie #2237 8210776 Delray Beach Publix #0388 6329701 Deltona Publix #667 6370592 Dunnellon Bonnie’s Food Store 6214970 Englewood Englewood Lodge #1933 8377904 Esto Express Lane #205 8315319 Eustis Circle K #7426 8302540 Flagler Beach Publix #1257 6430764 Ft. Lauderdale Winn-Dixie #386 8387739 Ft. Lauderdale Amoco Food Shop 8422418 Ft. Lauderdale Publix #0850 7493000 Ft. Walton Beach Publix # 1303 6711724 Gainesville Quik Mart 7018908 Green Cove Springs Circle K #6502 7240060 Gulf Breeze Tom Thumb #140 6871121 Hialeah J & E Market 7719171 Hialeah Sedano’s Supermarket #43 7875237 Hialeah 49th Street U-Gas 6562665 Hobe Sound RaceTrac #2521 6166458 Homestead Redland 272 7718101 Jacksonville Winn-Dixie #25 7897852 Jacksonville Publix #0128 7886247 Jasper Fast Track #2 6200099 Kendall Publix #0261 6691907 Kissimmee 1555 7-Eleven #38061A 7379231 Kissimmee Publix #1408 7748076 Kissimmee Murphy USA #6725 7833463 Largo Largo Circle K 7028834 Lehigh Acres Publix #0162 6438633 Medley Medley U-Gas 6996006 Melbourne Publix #1828 7262317 Miami Sunshine Chevron #475 7341181 Miami Publix #0835 7531079 Miami Sunshine #352 7777072 Miami Kwik Stop #106 8363432 Miami Brickell Exxon 8435154 Miami Publix #44 7676987 Miami Beach Publix #0091 7020282 Miami Gardens Billy Food Market 7368989 Miramar Shell Red Road 8442033 Miramar Publix #0167 6480568 Naples RaceTrac #2358 6911996 Naples 1554 7-Eleven #32295 7524256 Naples Publix #1337 7548659 Naples 1554 7-Eleven #34856 8243914 Naples RaceTrac #2348 7901513 New Port Richey Publix #0873 6215464 Niceville Publix #1461 7069943 North Lauderdale Publix #0822 7100195 North Port Murphy USA #7328 7370975 Ocala Publix #1201 7158685 Orlando Publix #0741 7171146 Orlando Publix #659 6672711 Ormond Beach Circle K 6382743 Pace Circle K #4963 8040796 Palm Bay Cumberland Farms #9780 7287739 Panama City Beach Express Lane #214 8367491 Pensacola Navybase Food Mart 6379556 Plant City Wawa #5162 6752110 Plantation Publix #645 6794329 Poinciana 7-Eleven #41186 8007321 Pompano Beach Publix #0056 6070733 Port Charlotte 1554 7-Eleven #32200 7713387 Port Orange Publix Liquor Store #1450 7475643 Rockledge A-1 Discount Store 7779079 Royal Palm Beach Publix #1851 6910916 Sarasota 2726 7-Eleven #25990 6709107 Spring Hill Warehouse Wines & Liquors 6693923 St. Cloud Narayan Food Mart 8511585 St. Cloud Winn-Dixie #2238 6443113 St. Petersburg Publix #1322 7169158 St. Petersburg Publix #1628 7717033 Summerfield Circle K #2120 6416814 Sunny Isles Milam’s Market #4 6765480 Sunrise FCE #1831 6125561 Tampa Walmart Market #5654 7633401 Tampa Publix #1088 7879241 Tampa Winn-Dixie #2416 Liquor 8290716 Tampa Fresco Y Más #1717 8519331 Temple Terrace Publix #1578 6335165 The Villages Publix Liquor Store #1080 8413415 The Villages Publix #1507 6256377 Wesley Chapel Quail Run RV Park 8412368 West Palm Beach 1532 7-Eleven #25973 6074034 Wildwood Circle K #7690 7093102 Wilton Manors Publix #0774 6791448 Windermere Publix #1396 7969586 Winter Haven 7 Day’s Cypress Garden 7374910 Zephyrhills Publix #1196

To redeem your prize, you can visit any lottery retailer or lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days.

Players can participate in the raffle bonus by purchasing at least $10 worth of tickets from the following games: Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball.

The next drawing period will last from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. The winners will be announced on Oct. 23.