TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Feeling lucky? Another round of the winners from the Florida Lottery’s limited-time raffle bonus play promotion were announced Monday.
Each week, 100 people will each take home a prize of $500.
See the list of winning tickets from the Oct. 16 drawing below.
|Raffle Number
|City
|Retailer Location
|6462880
|Altamonte Springs
|Winn-Dixie #2389 Liquor
|7774819
|Boca Raton
|Premium Wine & Liquor
|8086395
|Boynton Beach
|Winn-Dixie #2558
|8099892
|Boynton Beach
|Publix #1424
|6248867
|Campbellton
|Lotto Discount Liquor #1
|6475533
|Casselberry
|1506 7-Eleven #34873
|8015028
|Clewiston
|Clewiston Mobil
|6652277
|Coral Springs
|Coral Mart, LLC
|7277864
|Coral Springs
|Publix #1311
|8145835
|Dade City
|Circle K #7059
|6242139
|Davenport
|Publix #1686
|8333910
|Debary
|Winn-Dixie #2237
|8210776
|Delray Beach
|Publix #0388
|6329701
|Deltona
|Publix #667
|6370592
|Dunnellon
|Bonnie’s Food Store
|6214970
|Englewood
|Englewood Lodge #1933
|8377904
|Esto
|Express Lane #205
|8315319
|Eustis
|Circle K #7426
|8302540
|Flagler Beach
|Publix #1257
|6430764
|Ft. Lauderdale
|Winn-Dixie #386
|8387739
|Ft. Lauderdale
|Amoco Food Shop
|8422418
|Ft. Lauderdale
|Publix #0850
|7493000
|Ft. Walton Beach
|Publix # 1303
|6711724
|Gainesville
|Quik Mart
|7018908
|Green Cove Springs
|Circle K #6502
|7240060
|Gulf Breeze
|Tom Thumb #140
|6871121
|Hialeah
|J & E Market
|7719171
|Hialeah
|Sedano’s Supermarket #43
|7875237
|Hialeah
|49th Street U-Gas
|6562665
|Hobe Sound
|RaceTrac #2521
|6166458
|Homestead
|Redland 272
|7718101
|Jacksonville
|Winn-Dixie #25
|7897852
|Jacksonville
|Publix #0128
|7886247
|Jasper
|Fast Track #2
|6200099
|Kendall
|Publix #0261
|6691907
|Kissimmee
|1555 7-Eleven #38061A
|7379231
|Kissimmee
|Publix #1408
|7748076
|Kissimmee
|Murphy USA #6725
|7833463
|Largo
|Largo Circle K
|7028834
|Lehigh Acres
|Publix #0162
|6438633
|Medley
|Medley U-Gas
|6996006
|Melbourne
|Publix #1828
|7262317
|Miami
|Sunshine Chevron #475
|7341181
|Miami
|Publix #0835
|7531079
|Miami
|Sunshine #352
|7777072
|Miami
|Kwik Stop #106
|8363432
|Miami
|Brickell Exxon
|8435154
|Miami
|Publix #44
|7676987
|Miami Beach
|Publix #0091
|7020282
|Miami Gardens
|Billy Food Market
|7368989
|Miramar
|Shell Red Road
|8442033
|Miramar
|Publix #0167
|6480568
|Naples
|RaceTrac #2358
|6911996
|Naples
|1554 7-Eleven #32295
|7524256
|Naples
|Publix #1337
|7548659
|Naples
|1554 7-Eleven #34856
|8243914
|Naples
|RaceTrac #2348
|7901513
|New Port Richey
|Publix #0873
|6215464
|Niceville
|Publix #1461
|7069943
|North Lauderdale
|Publix #0822
|7100195
|North Port
|Murphy USA #7328
|7370975
|Ocala
|Publix #1201
|7158685
|Orlando
|Publix #0741
|7171146
|Orlando
|Publix #659
|6672711
|Ormond Beach
|Circle K
|6382743
|Pace
|Circle K #4963
|8040796
|Palm Bay
|Cumberland Farms #9780
|7287739
|Panama City Beach
|Express Lane #214
|8367491
|Pensacola
|Navybase Food Mart
|6379556
|Plant City
|Wawa #5162
|6752110
|Plantation
|Publix #645
|6794329
|Poinciana
|7-Eleven #41186
|8007321
|Pompano Beach
|Publix #0056
|6070733
|Port Charlotte
|1554 7-Eleven #32200
|7713387
|Port Orange
|Publix Liquor Store #1450
|7475643
|Rockledge
|A-1 Discount Store
|7779079
|Royal Palm Beach
|Publix #1851
|6910916
|Sarasota
|2726 7-Eleven #25990
|6709107
|Spring Hill
|Warehouse Wines & Liquors
|6693923
|St. Cloud
|Narayan Food Mart
|8511585
|St. Cloud
|Winn-Dixie #2238
|6443113
|St. Petersburg
|Publix #1322
|7169158
|St. Petersburg
|Publix #1628
|7717033
|Summerfield
|Circle K #2120
|6416814
|Sunny Isles
|Milam’s Market #4
|6765480
|Sunrise
|FCE #1831
|6125561
|Tampa
|Walmart Market #5654
|7633401
|Tampa
|Publix #1088
|7879241
|Tampa
|Winn-Dixie #2416 Liquor
|8290716
|Tampa
|Fresco Y Más #1717
|8519331
|Temple Terrace
|Publix #1578
|6335165
|The Villages
|Publix Liquor Store #1080
|8413415
|The Villages
|Publix #1507
|6256377
|Wesley Chapel
|Quail Run RV Park
|8412368
|West Palm Beach
|1532 7-Eleven #25973
|6074034
|Wildwood
|Circle K #7690
|7093102
|Wilton Manors
|Publix #0774
|6791448
|Windermere
|Publix #1396
|7969586
|Winter Haven
|7 Day’s Cypress Garden
|7374910
|Zephyrhills
|Publix #1196
To redeem your prize, you can visit any lottery retailer or lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days.
Players can participate in the raffle bonus by purchasing at least $10 worth of tickets from the following games: Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball.
The next drawing period will last from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. The winners will be announced on Oct. 23.