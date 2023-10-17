TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Feeling lucky? Another round of the winners from the Florida Lottery’s limited-time raffle bonus play promotion were announced Monday.

Each week, 100 people will each take home a prize of $500.

See the list of winning tickets from the Oct. 16 drawing below.

Raffle NumberCityRetailer Location
6462880Altamonte SpringsWinn-Dixie #2389 Liquor
7774819Boca RatonPremium Wine & Liquor
8086395Boynton BeachWinn-Dixie #2558
8099892Boynton BeachPublix #1424
6248867CampbelltonLotto Discount Liquor #1
6475533Casselberry1506 7-Eleven #34873
8015028ClewistonClewiston Mobil
6652277Coral SpringsCoral Mart, LLC
7277864Coral SpringsPublix #1311
8145835Dade CityCircle K #7059
6242139DavenportPublix #1686
8333910DebaryWinn-Dixie #2237
8210776Delray BeachPublix #0388
6329701DeltonaPublix #667
6370592DunnellonBonnie’s Food Store
6214970EnglewoodEnglewood Lodge #1933
8377904EstoExpress Lane #205
8315319EustisCircle K #7426
8302540Flagler BeachPublix #1257
6430764Ft. LauderdaleWinn-Dixie #386
8387739Ft. LauderdaleAmoco Food Shop
8422418Ft. LauderdalePublix #0850
7493000Ft. Walton BeachPublix # 1303
6711724GainesvilleQuik Mart
7018908Green Cove SpringsCircle K #6502
7240060Gulf BreezeTom Thumb #140
6871121HialeahJ & E Market
7719171HialeahSedano’s Supermarket #43
7875237Hialeah49th Street U-Gas
6562665Hobe SoundRaceTrac #2521
6166458HomesteadRedland 272
7718101JacksonvilleWinn-Dixie #25
7897852JacksonvillePublix #0128
7886247JasperFast Track #2
6200099KendallPublix #0261
6691907Kissimmee1555 7-Eleven #38061A
7379231KissimmeePublix #1408
7748076KissimmeeMurphy USA #6725
7833463LargoLargo Circle K
7028834Lehigh AcresPublix #0162
6438633MedleyMedley U-Gas
6996006MelbournePublix #1828
7262317MiamiSunshine Chevron #475
7341181MiamiPublix #0835
7531079MiamiSunshine #352
7777072MiamiKwik Stop #106
8363432MiamiBrickell Exxon
8435154MiamiPublix #44
7676987Miami BeachPublix #0091
7020282Miami GardensBilly Food Market
7368989MiramarShell Red Road
8442033MiramarPublix #0167
6480568NaplesRaceTrac #2358
6911996Naples1554 7-Eleven #32295
7524256NaplesPublix #1337
7548659Naples1554 7-Eleven #34856
8243914NaplesRaceTrac #2348
7901513New Port RicheyPublix #0873
6215464NicevillePublix #1461
7069943North LauderdalePublix #0822
7100195North PortMurphy USA #7328
7370975OcalaPublix #1201
7158685OrlandoPublix #0741
7171146OrlandoPublix #659
6672711Ormond BeachCircle K
6382743PaceCircle K #4963
8040796Palm BayCumberland Farms #9780
7287739Panama City BeachExpress Lane #214
8367491PensacolaNavybase Food Mart
6379556Plant CityWawa #5162
6752110PlantationPublix #645
6794329Poinciana7-Eleven #41186
8007321Pompano BeachPublix #0056
6070733Port Charlotte1554 7-Eleven #32200
7713387Port OrangePublix Liquor Store #1450
7475643RockledgeA-1 Discount Store
7779079Royal Palm BeachPublix #1851
6910916Sarasota2726 7-Eleven #25990
6709107Spring HillWarehouse Wines & Liquors
6693923St. CloudNarayan Food Mart
8511585St. CloudWinn-Dixie #2238
6443113St. PetersburgPublix #1322
7169158St. PetersburgPublix #1628
7717033SummerfieldCircle K #2120
6416814Sunny IslesMilam’s Market #4
6765480SunriseFCE #1831
6125561TampaWalmart Market #5654
7633401TampaPublix #1088
7879241TampaWinn-Dixie #2416 Liquor
8290716TampaFresco Y Más #1717
8519331Temple TerracePublix #1578
6335165The VillagesPublix Liquor Store #1080
8413415The VillagesPublix #1507
6256377Wesley ChapelQuail Run RV Park
8412368West Palm Beach1532 7-Eleven #25973
6074034WildwoodCircle K #7690
7093102Wilton ManorsPublix #0774
6791448WindermerePublix #1396
7969586Winter Haven7 Day’s Cypress Garden
7374910ZephyrhillsPublix #1196

To redeem your prize, you can visit any lottery retailer or lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days.

Players can participate in the raffle bonus by purchasing at least $10 worth of tickets from the following games: Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball.

The next drawing period will last from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. The winners will be announced on Oct. 23.