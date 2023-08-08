TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery is starting up another four new scratch-off games for Floridians to win their fortune.

Tuesday, the lottery announced the debut of the $5,000,000 Crossword Cash, The Game of Life™, Cash Drop, and $50 Frenzy games.

The first game, $5,000,000 Cross Cash, sells tickets for $20 each. Those who play this game have the chance to win one of eight top prizes of $5 million, among other big prizes.

The Game of Life, available for $5, takes the classic Hasbro game and makes it a scratch-off that offers 14 top prizes of $500,000.

For $2, players can purchase a ticket for the Cash Drop game, with a chance to instantly win $50,000.

Finally, the $50 Frenzy game allows players to spend a dollar for a chance to win $50.

Scratch-Off games made up about 77 percent of ticket sales in Florida Lottery’s fiscal year for 2022 to 2023.