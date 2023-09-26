TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the first of six drawings for the limited-time $500 raffle bonus play promotion.

One hundred lucky winners will each take home a prize of $500.

See the list of winners below.

Raffle number City Retailer location 0099394 Altamonte Springs Publix #0742 0394839 Altamonte Springs Wali Minimart, LLC 0097819 Boca Raton Publix #1361 0371095 Boca Raton GoPuff Liquors 0551290 Boca Raton Publix #1708 0782402 Boca Raton Publix #421 1023463 Boca Raton Winn-Dixie #355 0579982 Boynton Beach Publix #1405 1184036 Boynton Beac Stop N Go Boynton, LLC 0507177 Bradenton Publix #1326 1053322 Brooksville Publix #1132 1190459 Callahan Star Food Mart 1036571 Callaway Murphy USA #7727 1134137 Cantonment Circle K #9092 1170591 Cantonment RFM Cantonment, LLC 0969615 Century Backroads Kountry Store 0269265 Clearwater Publix #1562 0876906 Coral Springs 1532 7-Eleven #34843 0014722 Davie Publix #1606 0652910 Davie Publix #1606 0462952 Debary Walmart Market #3606 0140490 Delray Beach Mobil 1030205 Destin Publix #677 0778294 Doral Doral Mobil 0060351 Dundee Circle K 1149350 Dunedin Publix #0353 0741475 Dunnellon Publix #1616 0461141 Englewood Publix #0737 0597565 Ft. Myers Publix #0059 0362928 Gainesville Publix #435 0327661 Groveland Groveland Shell 0153972 Hialeah Sunshine #522 0845295 Hialeah Alor, Inc. 0875003 Hialeah Publix #0343 0701397 Holly Hill 1507 7-Eleven #40325H 0043601 Homestead Navarro Discount Pharmacy #10724 0999240 Homestead Sunshine #377 0983769 Indialantic Publix #1688 0063936 Jacksonville Love’s Travel Stop #828 0810849 Jacksonville Prime Time Food Store #1 0879122 Jensen Beach Publix #1350 0513477 Kissimmee Wawa #5116 0863147 Lake City Publix #1192 0166850 Lake Mary Publix #1304 0070892 Leesburg B&M Superette 0277015 Leesburg Silver Lake Discount 0142418 Merritt Island Merritt Island BP 0157742 Miami Publix #658 0360950 Miami Publix #327 0942523 Miami Mora’s Liquors & Spirits 0093196 Miami Beach Calle 6 Food Market 0316986 Miami Gardens Sunflex 183 0648866 Naples Wawa #5238 0850359 Naples Publix #0414 0961263 New Smyrna Beach Publix #0229 0648866 Ocala Quick King Food Store #21 0888986 Orange City Publix Liquor Store #0422 0796697 Orlando 1501 7-Eleven #41948A 0843306 Orlando Colonial Plaza Mobil 0998309 Orlando Publix #1501 1127070 Orlando Publix #427 1129074 Orlando Winn-Dixie #2288 0953122 Palm City Mapp Mobil 0672562 Palm Coast Sunlight Food Mart #9 0534600 Palm Harbor Thorntons #708 0809692 Palm Harbor Publix #0497 1005809 Palm Springs Publix #0055 0577341 Palmetto Publix #1342 0882207 Panama City Beach Buddy’s Food Mart #2 1162229 Parkland Wawa #5233 0198492 Pensacola The Convenience Store 0689003 Pensacola SP Food Mart #1 0749791 Pensacola Navybase Food Mart 0989843 Pensacola Stop & Go Liquors 1062306 Port Richey 2726 7-Eleven #41955H 0075669 Port St. Lucie Walmart Market #7299 Fuel Station 0518986 Port St. Lucie Darwin Gas & Wash Corp 0579415 Port St. Lucie Publix #1378 0834280 Port St. Lucie Publix #1737 0846848 Port St. Lucie Tulip Express 0563366 Rockledge Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats 0104984 Ruskin RaceTrac #631 0242031 San Antonio RaceTrac #2529 0684420 Sarasota Publix #0828 0734414 Sebastian Publix #0772 0586669 Southwest Ranches Publix #0396 0948809 St. Augustine Publix #1617 1105888 St. Augustine Publix #1530 0372793 St. Petersburg Winn-Dixie #2443 0544302 Sun City Center Publix #0732 0543597 Tallahassee Gaines Street Shell 0291809 Tampa Sunoco 0297645 Tampa Publix #1549 0356196 Tampa Circle K #8626 0014884 The Villages Circle K #7067 0433642 Wesley Chapel 1551 7-Eleven #38423 0062772 West Palm Beach Publix #0821 0600594 West Palm Beach Publix #0894 1135360 West Palm Beach Publix #0050 0817208 Zephyrhills 6858 Speedway

To redeem your prize, you can visit any lottery retailer or lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days.

Players can participate in the raffle bonus by purchasing at least $10 worth of tickets from the following games: Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball.

The second draw period will last from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. The next round of winners will be announced on Oct. 2.