TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the first of six drawings for the limited-time $500 raffle bonus play promotion.

One hundred lucky winners will each take home a prize of $500.

See the list of winners below.

Raffle numberCityRetailer location
0099394Altamonte SpringsPublix #0742
0394839Altamonte SpringsWali Minimart, LLC
0097819Boca RatonPublix #1361
0371095Boca RatonGoPuff Liquors
0551290Boca RatonPublix #1708
0782402Boca RatonPublix #421
1023463Boca RatonWinn-Dixie #355
0579982Boynton BeachPublix #1405
1184036Boynton BeacStop N Go Boynton, LLC
0507177BradentonPublix #1326
1053322BrooksvillePublix #1132
1190459CallahanStar Food Mart
1036571CallawayMurphy USA #7727
1134137CantonmentCircle K #9092
1170591CantonmentRFM Cantonment, LLC
0969615CenturyBackroads Kountry Store
0269265ClearwaterPublix #1562
0876906Coral Springs1532 7-Eleven #34843
0014722DaviePublix #1606
0652910DaviePublix #1606
0462952DebaryWalmart Market #3606
0140490Delray BeachMobil
1030205DestinPublix #677
0778294DoralDoral Mobil
0060351DundeeCircle K
1149350DunedinPublix #0353
0741475DunnellonPublix #1616
0461141EnglewoodPublix #0737
0597565Ft. MyersPublix #0059
0362928GainesvillePublix #435
0327661GrovelandGroveland Shell
0153972HialeahSunshine #522
0845295HialeahAlor, Inc.
0875003HialeahPublix #0343
0701397Holly Hill1507 7-Eleven #40325H
0043601HomesteadNavarro Discount Pharmacy #10724
0999240HomesteadSunshine #377
0983769IndialanticPublix #1688
0063936JacksonvilleLove’s Travel Stop #828
0810849JacksonvillePrime Time Food Store #1
0879122Jensen BeachPublix #1350
0513477KissimmeeWawa #5116
0863147Lake CityPublix #1192
0166850Lake MaryPublix #1304
0070892LeesburgB&M Superette
0277015LeesburgSilver Lake Discount
0142418Merritt IslandMerritt Island BP
0157742MiamiPublix #658
0360950MiamiPublix #327
0942523MiamiMora’s Liquors & Spirits
0093196Miami BeachCalle 6 Food Market
0316986Miami GardensSunflex 183
0648866NaplesWawa #5238
0850359NaplesPublix #0414
0961263New Smyrna BeachPublix #0229
0648866OcalaQuick King Food Store #21
0888986Orange CityPublix Liquor Store #0422
0796697Orlando1501 7-Eleven #41948A
0843306OrlandoColonial Plaza Mobil
0998309OrlandoPublix #1501
1127070OrlandoPublix #427
1129074OrlandoWinn-Dixie #2288
0953122Palm CityMapp Mobil
0672562Palm CoastSunlight Food Mart #9
0534600Palm HarborThorntons #708
0809692Palm HarborPublix #0497
1005809Palm SpringsPublix #0055
0577341PalmettoPublix #1342
0882207Panama City BeachBuddy’s Food Mart #2
1162229ParklandWawa #5233
0198492PensacolaThe Convenience Store
0689003PensacolaSP Food Mart #1
0749791PensacolaNavybase Food Mart
0989843PensacolaStop & Go Liquors
1062306Port Richey2726 7-Eleven #41955H
0075669Port St. LucieWalmart Market #7299 Fuel Station
0518986Port St. LucieDarwin Gas & Wash Corp
0579415Port St. LuciePublix #1378
0834280Port St. LuciePublix #1737
0846848Port St. LucieTulip Express
0563366RockledgeThrifty Specialty Produce & Meats
0104984RuskinRaceTrac #631
0242031San AntonioRaceTrac #2529
0684420SarasotaPublix #0828
0734414SebastianPublix #0772
0586669Southwest RanchesPublix #0396
0948809St. AugustinePublix #1617
1105888St. AugustinePublix #1530
0372793St. PetersburgWinn-Dixie #2443
0544302Sun City CenterPublix #0732
0543597TallahasseeGaines Street Shell
0291809TampaSunoco
0297645TampaPublix #1549
0356196TampaCircle K #8626
0014884The VillagesCircle K #7067
0433642Wesley Chapel1551 7-Eleven #38423
0062772West Palm BeachPublix #0821
0600594West Palm BeachPublix #0894
1135360West Palm BeachPublix #0050
0817208Zephyrhills6858 Speedway

To redeem your prize, you can visit any lottery retailer or lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days.

Players can participate in the raffle bonus by purchasing at least $10 worth of tickets from the following games: Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball.

The second draw period will last from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. The next round of winners will be announced on Oct. 2.