TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the first of six drawings for the limited-time $500 raffle bonus play promotion.
One hundred lucky winners will each take home a prize of $500.
See the list of winners below.
|Raffle number
|City
|Retailer location
|0099394
|Altamonte Springs
|Publix #0742
|0394839
|Altamonte Springs
|Wali Minimart, LLC
|0097819
|Boca Raton
|Publix #1361
|0371095
|Boca Raton
|GoPuff Liquors
|0551290
|Boca Raton
|Publix #1708
|0782402
|Boca Raton
|Publix #421
|1023463
|Boca Raton
|Winn-Dixie #355
|0579982
|Boynton Beach
|Publix #1405
|1184036
|Boynton Beac
|Stop N Go Boynton, LLC
|0507177
|Bradenton
|Publix #1326
|1053322
|Brooksville
|Publix #1132
|1190459
|Callahan
|Star Food Mart
|1036571
|Callaway
|Murphy USA #7727
|1134137
|Cantonment
|Circle K #9092
|1170591
|Cantonment
|RFM Cantonment, LLC
|0969615
|Century
|Backroads Kountry Store
|0269265
|Clearwater
|Publix #1562
|0876906
|Coral Springs
|1532 7-Eleven #34843
|0014722
|Davie
|Publix #1606
|0652910
|Davie
|Publix #1606
|0462952
|Debary
|Walmart Market #3606
|0140490
|Delray Beach
|Mobil
|1030205
|Destin
|Publix #677
|0778294
|Doral
|Doral Mobil
|0060351
|Dundee
|Circle K
|1149350
|Dunedin
|Publix #0353
|0741475
|Dunnellon
|Publix #1616
|0461141
|Englewood
|Publix #0737
|0597565
|Ft. Myers
|Publix #0059
|0362928
|Gainesville
|Publix #435
|0327661
|Groveland
|Groveland Shell
|0153972
|Hialeah
|Sunshine #522
|0845295
|Hialeah
|Alor, Inc.
|0875003
|Hialeah
|Publix #0343
|0701397
|Holly Hill
|1507 7-Eleven #40325H
|0043601
|Homestead
|Navarro Discount Pharmacy #10724
|0999240
|Homestead
|Sunshine #377
|0983769
|Indialantic
|Publix #1688
|0063936
|Jacksonville
|Love’s Travel Stop #828
|0810849
|Jacksonville
|Prime Time Food Store #1
|0879122
|Jensen Beach
|Publix #1350
|0513477
|Kissimmee
|Wawa #5116
|0863147
|Lake City
|Publix #1192
|0166850
|Lake Mary
|Publix #1304
|0070892
|Leesburg
|B&M Superette
|0277015
|Leesburg
|Silver Lake Discount
|0142418
|Merritt Island
|Merritt Island BP
|0157742
|Miami
|Publix #658
|0360950
|Miami
|Publix #327
|0942523
|Miami
|Mora’s Liquors & Spirits
|0093196
|Miami Beach
|Calle 6 Food Market
|0316986
|Miami Gardens
|Sunflex 183
|0648866
|Naples
|Wawa #5238
|0850359
|Naples
|Publix #0414
|0961263
|New Smyrna Beach
|Publix #0229
|0648866
|Ocala
|Quick King Food Store #21
|0888986
|Orange City
|Publix Liquor Store #0422
|0796697
|Orlando
|1501 7-Eleven #41948A
|0843306
|Orlando
|Colonial Plaza Mobil
|0998309
|Orlando
|Publix #1501
|1127070
|Orlando
|Publix #427
|1129074
|Orlando
|Winn-Dixie #2288
|0953122
|Palm City
|Mapp Mobil
|0672562
|Palm Coast
|Sunlight Food Mart #9
|0534600
|Palm Harbor
|Thorntons #708
|0809692
|Palm Harbor
|Publix #0497
|1005809
|Palm Springs
|Publix #0055
|0577341
|Palmetto
|Publix #1342
|0882207
|Panama City Beach
|Buddy’s Food Mart #2
|1162229
|Parkland
|Wawa #5233
|0198492
|Pensacola
|The Convenience Store
|0689003
|Pensacola
|SP Food Mart #1
|0749791
|Pensacola
|Navybase Food Mart
|0989843
|Pensacola
|Stop & Go Liquors
|1062306
|Port Richey
|2726 7-Eleven #41955H
|0075669
|Port St. Lucie
|Walmart Market #7299 Fuel Station
|0518986
|Port St. Lucie
|Darwin Gas & Wash Corp
|0579415
|Port St. Lucie
|Publix #1378
|0834280
|Port St. Lucie
|Publix #1737
|0846848
|Port St. Lucie
|Tulip Express
|0563366
|Rockledge
|Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats
|0104984
|Ruskin
|RaceTrac #631
|0242031
|San Antonio
|RaceTrac #2529
|0684420
|Sarasota
|Publix #0828
|0734414
|Sebastian
|Publix #0772
|0586669
|Southwest Ranches
|Publix #0396
|0948809
|St. Augustine
|Publix #1617
|1105888
|St. Augustine
|Publix #1530
|0372793
|St. Petersburg
|Winn-Dixie #2443
|0544302
|Sun City Center
|Publix #0732
|0543597
|Tallahassee
|Gaines Street Shell
|0291809
|Tampa
|Sunoco
|0297645
|Tampa
|Publix #1549
|0356196
|Tampa
|Circle K #8626
|0014884
|The Villages
|Circle K #7067
|0433642
|Wesley Chapel
|1551 7-Eleven #38423
|0062772
|West Palm Beach
|Publix #0821
|0600594
|West Palm Beach
|Publix #0894
|1135360
|West Palm Beach
|Publix #0050
|0817208
|Zephyrhills
|6858 Speedway
To redeem your prize, you can visit any lottery retailer or lottery district office. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days.
Players can participate in the raffle bonus by purchasing at least $10 worth of tickets from the following games: Cash Pop, Florida Lotto, Mega Millions or Powerball.
The second draw period will last from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. The next round of winners will be announced on Oct. 2.