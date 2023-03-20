TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery is adding a new drawing for those seeking to win their prizes through a drawing, rather than a scratch-off.

As of Monday, the Florida Lottery added a midday drawing for the existing Fantasy 5 draw game.

People will now be able to compete for a jackpot in the middle of the day, with the drawing happening at 1:05 EDT. The drawings will happen every day.

Tickets for the midday drawing close 20 minutes earlier at 12:35 p.m. EDT, with tickets bought after that time only applying to the following draw.

“In addition, players have an opportunity to participate in two limited-time, instant-win promotions for a chance to win $25 cash coupons and BOGO instant-win coupons,” the Lottery said. “During the promotional period, more than 1 million instant-win and BOGO coupons will be awarded. For promotional dates and hours, click here.”

The Fantasy 5 game allows players to pick five numbers to get a chance to win estimated prizes of $100,000.