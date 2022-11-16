TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida family has a lot to smile about after a stop at 7-Eleven led them to a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket.
According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his $1 million prize playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Voltaire chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Voltaire bought his million-dollar winning ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.
The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.
According to the Florida Lottery’s website, the $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|62
|98
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|113
|187
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|839
|1,308
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|830
|1,308
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.