TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida family has a lot to smile about after a stop at 7-Eleven led them to a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his $1 million prize playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Voltaire chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Voltaire bought his million-dollar winning ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, the $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 62 98 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 113 187 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 839 1,308 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 830 1,308 Data sourced from the Florida Lottery

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.