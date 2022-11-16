TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida family has a lot to smile about after a stop at 7-Eleven led them to a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his $1 million prize playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Voltaire chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Voltaire bought his million-dollar winning ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, the $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,0001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,0001-in-267,7391606298
$50,0001-in-142,794300113187
$20,0001-in-19,9532,1478391,308
$10,0001-in-20,0372,1388301,308
Data sourced from the Florida Lottery

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.