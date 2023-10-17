TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Florida is $1 million richer after they matched five numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 27, 31, 44, 64 and Powerball 18.

No one matched all six numbers, but a quick pick ticket sold at the Circle K located at 1515 North Main Street in Gainesville matched five numbers. A ticket sold in Georgia is also worth $1 million.

With no grand prize winner, the jackpot climbs to $49 million with a cash value of $22.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim, at 1 in 292.2 million.