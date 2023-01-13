TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday the 13th may be known for bad luck and masked killers at summer camps, but this Friday could be very lucky for whoever wins the Mega Millions jackpot.

As of this report, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.35 billion, the second largest in Mega Millions history.

The largest prize in the lottery’s history was $1.537 billion, which was won on Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.

With Friday the 13th’s reputation as the day for bad luck, you might think that the number of Mega Millions jackpots would be close to zero, but in actuality, several people have drawn the winning ticket on such a date.

When it comes to Friday the 13th winners, it looks like Michigan has a bit more luck, with four of the six winners residing there at the time of their victories.

According to Mega Millions, the full list in order of date goes:

June 13, 2008 – $57 million (Fred Topous of Kent City, Mich.)

March 13, 2009 – $26 million (Isabel Zelaya of Suffolk County, N.Y.)

May 13, 2011 – $27 million (Kendall Warren of Kalamazoo, Mich)

June 13, 2014 – $66 million (Kelsey Zachow of Port Huron, Mich.)

November 13, 2015 – $202 million (The Lucky Duck Passive Trust of Columbus, Ohio)

October 13, 2017 – $42 million (2 winners who split the prize) $21 million (Kevin and Stephanie Blake of Waterford, Mich.) $21 million (Eddy and Alejandro Trinidad of Providence, R.I.)



If someone wins the jackpot Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, it will be the largest prize to have ever been won on Friday the 13th.

The odds of that happening are 1 in 302,575,350.