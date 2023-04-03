TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, the ticket was claimed by 60-year-old Elizabeth Williams, of Jacksonville, on behalf of the Lucky Lotto Champs Facebook group. The group chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The group consists of five Lottery players located across Florida. Lottery officials said the group was on a Facebook Live video watching as Williams scratched the $1 million-winning ticket.

“We’re a close-knit group that enjoys putting our money together to play scratch-offs,” Williams said. “When I scratched the ticket, I couldn’t believe it. All I could say was ‘O-M-G’ over and over.”

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25) 1-in-21,727,995 2 2 0 $1,000,000 1-in-185,709 234 219 15 $50,000 1-in-120,711 360 339 21 $20,000 1-in-20,091 2,163 2,021 142 $10,000 1-in-20,035 2,169 2,017 152 $5,000 1-in-5,006 8,681 8,139 542 $1,000 1-in-999 43,498 41,185 2,313 (Florida Lottery)

The winning ticket was bought at Publix, located at 7749 Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The new, $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.