ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman from Englewood has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Dianne Kushmerek secured her winnings in the Dec. 31, 2022 drawing. She claimed her prize at the Fort Myers lottery office this week.

Kusmerek purchased the winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1951 South McCall Road in Englewood. The retailer will receive a $5,000 commission for selling the ticket.

Kushmerek’s ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but did not match the red Powerball number, according to a release from the Florida Lottery.

The next Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday. A $239 million jackpot is up for grabs.