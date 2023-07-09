TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — So far, no Floridian won the Powerball drawing from Saturday night, but don’t get rid of your tickets! You could end up winning a million dollars.

Friday, the Florida Lottery announced a new NASCAR® POWERBALL® Playoff Bonus Play Promotion to give players a chance to reuse their tickets.

Floridians can enter their winning or non-winning tickets for a chance to win $1 million and a VIP trip to the NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

According to the lottery, the promotion will last until midnight on July 31. You just need to scan your ticket or enter a 19-digit code on the Lottery website.

On Aug. 2, 50 of the ticketholders will be entered into a national pool to be picked among 16 semi-finalists, which will be announced on Aug. 26 at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

They will then go through several more drawings before the final drawing during NASCAR Championship Weekend on November 5, 2023.