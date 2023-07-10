DUNNELLON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery all thanks to a scratch-off he got at his local gas station.

The Lottery said John Frint of Dunnellon claimed the prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off Game.

Frint purchased his ticket at the Plaza Food Mart at 7977 West Dunnellon Road in Dunnellon. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Lottery, Frint took his winnings home as a one-time payment of $820,000.

Many of the prizes from the $50 scratch-off game have already been claimed, with only 12 $1 million prizes left.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,000.001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,000.001-in-267,73916012148
$50,000.001-in-142,79430019281
$20,000.001-in-19,9532,1471551,992
$10,000.001-in-20,0372,1381431,995
$5,000.001-in-5,0148,5445597,985
$1,000.001-in-1,00042,8563,53939,317
$500.001-in-48888,92452,571836,353
$100.001-in-58,568,184471,7418,096,443