DUNNELLON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery all thanks to a scratch-off he got at his local gas station.

The Lottery said John Frint of Dunnellon claimed the prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off Game.

Frint purchased his ticket at the Plaza Food Mart at 7977 West Dunnellon Road in Dunnellon. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Lottery, Frint took his winnings home as a one-time payment of $820,000.

Many of the prizes from the $50 scratch-off game have already been claimed, with only 12 $1 million prizes left.