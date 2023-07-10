DUNNELLON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery all thanks to a scratch-off he got at his local gas station.
The Lottery said John Frint of Dunnellon claimed the prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off Game.
Frint purchased his ticket at the Plaza Food Mart at 7977 West Dunnellon Road in Dunnellon. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
According to the Lottery, Frint took his winnings home as a one-time payment of $820,000.
Many of the prizes from the $50 scratch-off game have already been claimed, with only 12 $1 million prizes left.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|12
|148
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|19
|281
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|155
|1,992
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|143
|1,995
|$5,000.00
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|559
|7,985
|$1,000.00
|1-in-1,000
|42,856
|3,539
|39,317
|$500.00
|1-in-48
|888,924
|52,571
|836,353
|$100.00
|1-in-5
|8,568,184
|471,741
|8,096,443