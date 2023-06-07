Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Down on your luck? Double check — A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $100,000 is about to expire.

Florida Lottery officials say the deadline to claim the top prize is Wednesday, June 14, at midnight. The winning ticket was bought for the Dec. 16, 2022 drawing and successfully matched all five numbers drawn: 08 – 09 – 11 – 25 – 35

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix, located at 15771 Southwest 152nd Street in Miami. Players who may have purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket at this location should check their tickets from the Dec. 16 drawing.

You could be the winner of $94,289.60.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

Players can find more information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or by visiting the Florida Lottery’s website.