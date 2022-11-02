TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Check your tickets! The Powerball numbers for Nov. 2 have been drawn.
According to the game’s website, the winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Powerball 23. The Powerplay was 2x.
The jackpot is worth an estimated $1.2 billion, with a cash option to win $596.7 million.
The Associated Press reported that if no one wins Wednesday’s jackpot, the Powerball could soar to the largest-ever prize.
There have been 38 drawings without a jackpot winner. The last person won the big prize on Aug. 3, the Associated Press reported.
Powerball is played in 45 states. It’s also played in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.