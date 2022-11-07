TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Check your tickets! The Florida Lottery announced that 24 Powerball tickets sold in the state had prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

According to the Florida Lottery, one lucky winner purchased a ticket worth $1 million at the Publix at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Their ticket matched five of the white numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Here is a list of where other winning tickets were sold, according to the Florida Lottery.

Winning $150,000 Powerball tickets were sold at:

Sunshine, located at 1601 North State Road 7 in Lauderhill

Publix Liquor Store, located at 30909 Mirada Boulevard in San Antonio

Customer Service Center, located at 28211 Paseo Drive in Wesley Chapel

Publix Liquor Store, located at 2623 Simpson Road in Kissimmee

Publix, located at 14323 South U.S. Highway 301 in Wimauma

Winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at:

Big Bend Fuel, Inc., located at 6912 Big Bend Road in Gibsonton

Tom Thumb, located at 12460 Emerald Coast Parkway West in Destin

Lotto Discount Liquor, located at 5839 U.S. Highway 231 in Campbellton

7-Eleven, located at 101 West Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park

Sunshine Food Mart, located at 3860 South Highway A1A in Melbourne Beach

A1 Food Mart, Inc., located at 5595 Pembroke Road in Hollywood

7-Eleven, located at 1515 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton

Publix, located at 15755 Southwest 56th Street in Miami

CK Mart, located at 8231 Woodville Highway in Tallahassee

Publix, located at 11650 West Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton

Walmart, located at 16313 New Independence Parkway in Winter Garden

Publix, located at 20711 South Dixie Highway in Miami

Big Daddy’s Liquors, located at 2988 Southwest 27th Avenue in Miami

Pembroke Chevron, located at 8881 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines

Save Discount, located at 2793 North Hiawassee Road in Orlando

7-Eleven, located at 1500 West Smith Street in Orlando

Publix Liquor Store, located at 7601 Peters Road in Plantation

Publix, located at 1850 North Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island

Since no one won the jackpot in the last Powerball drawing, the prize has rolled to an estimated $1.9 billion.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $929.1 million.

If you don’t win the jackpot, the Florida Lottery said players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

The next Powerball drawing for the record-breaking jackpot will be held on Monday night at 10:59 p.m.