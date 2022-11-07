TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Check your tickets! The Florida Lottery announced that 24 Powerball tickets sold in the state had prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.
According to the Florida Lottery, one lucky winner purchased a ticket worth $1 million at the Publix at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Their ticket matched five of the white numbers but did not match the Powerball number.
Here is a list of where other winning tickets were sold, according to the Florida Lottery.
Winning $150,000 Powerball tickets were sold at:
- Sunshine, located at 1601 North State Road 7 in Lauderhill
- Publix Liquor Store, located at 30909 Mirada Boulevard in San Antonio
- Customer Service Center, located at 28211 Paseo Drive in Wesley Chapel
- Publix Liquor Store, located at 2623 Simpson Road in Kissimmee
- Publix, located at 14323 South U.S. Highway 301 in Wimauma
Winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at:
- Big Bend Fuel, Inc., located at 6912 Big Bend Road in Gibsonton
- Tom Thumb, located at 12460 Emerald Coast Parkway West in Destin
- Lotto Discount Liquor, located at 5839 U.S. Highway 231 in Campbellton
- 7-Eleven, located at 101 West Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park
- Sunshine Food Mart, located at 3860 South Highway A1A in Melbourne Beach
- A1 Food Mart, Inc., located at 5595 Pembroke Road in Hollywood
- 7-Eleven, located at 1515 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton
- Publix, located at 15755 Southwest 56th Street in Miami
- CK Mart, located at 8231 Woodville Highway in Tallahassee
- Publix, located at 11650 West Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton
- Walmart, located at 16313 New Independence Parkway in Winter Garden
- Publix, located at 20711 South Dixie Highway in Miami
- Big Daddy’s Liquors, located at 2988 Southwest 27th Avenue in Miami
- Pembroke Chevron, located at 8881 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines
- Save Discount, located at 2793 North Hiawassee Road in Orlando
- 7-Eleven, located at 1500 West Smith Street in Orlando
- Publix Liquor Store, located at 7601 Peters Road in Plantation
- Publix, located at 1850 North Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island
Since no one won the jackpot in the last Powerball drawing, the prize has rolled to an estimated $1.9 billion.
Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $929.1 million.
If you don’t win the jackpot, the Florida Lottery said players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.
The next Powerball drawing for the record-breaking jackpot will be held on Monday night at 10:59 p.m.