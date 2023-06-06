TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A central Florida man will receive $1,000 per week for life, according to a release from the Florida Lottery.

On Tuesday, the lottery announced Geetal Patel, 43, of Cape Canaveral claimed the prize from a CASH4LIFE drawing held on Jan. 7. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.

Patel scored the winning ticket for free from Shivm Food and General Store, located at 8050 North Atlantic Avenue in Cape Canaveral. The Florida Lottery will give the store a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The CASH4LIFE game is held in several states and offers two lifetime prizes, according to the Florida Lottery. Participants have the opportunity to win $1,000 per day or $1,000 per week for life.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held at 9 p.m. each evening.