HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon woman claimed a $1 million prize on Thursday playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

Lashonda Roberts, 49, purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 250 Third Street South in St. Petersburg.

Roberts chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $50 scratch-off game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games comprise around 72 percent of ticket sales in the fiscal year 2022-2023. They have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.