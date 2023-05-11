BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 34-year-old Bradenton man is going home with some extra change after cashing out a Mega Millions lottery ticket he bought from Publix.

Matthew Tarter, 34, of Bradenton, claimed his second-tier prize playing the MEGA MILLIONS Draw game. His winning ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

His odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of collecting the jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tarter bought his $1 million winning MEGA MILLIONS Quick Pick ticket for the December 27, 2022, drawing at Publix, located at 4651 Cortez Road West in Bradenton. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

But Tarter was not the only Florida man to cash out a Mega Millions ticket worth millions.

Nikolai Whiters, 49, of Altamonte Springs, also claimed a second-tier prize playing the MEGA MILLIONS Draw game.

Whiters bought his $3 million winning MEGA MILLIONS with Megaplier Quick Pick ticket for the January 10, 2023, drawing at Circle K, located at 320 West State Road 434 in Winter Springs. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning MEGA MILLIONS with Megaplier ticket.