BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man hit the jackpot when he stopped at Publix to pick up a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 31-year-old Corday Hamilton, of Bradenton claimed a $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. His odds of taking home the top prize were 1-in-2,362,500.

Hamilton bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 501 North Beneva Road in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.