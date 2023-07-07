Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man hit the jackpot when he stopped at Publix to pick up a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 31-year-old Corday Hamilton, of Bradenton claimed a $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. His odds of taking home the top prize were 1-in-2,362,500.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 9 23 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 34 66 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 34 86 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 542 1,348 $1,000 1-in-2,400 31,500 9,252 22,248 $500 1-in-1,600 47,250 12,976 34,274 $200 1-in-1,500 50,400 13,991 36,409 $100 1-in-63 1,197,000 335,516 861,484 (Florida Lottery)

Hamilton bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 501 North Beneva Road in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.