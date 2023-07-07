Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man hit the jackpot when he stopped at Publix to pick up a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket.
According to the Florida Lottery, 31-year-old Corday Hamilton, of Bradenton claimed a $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. His odds of taking home the top prize were 1-in-2,362,500.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|9
|23
|$1,000,000
|1-in-756,000
|100
|34
|66
|$100,000
|1-in-630,000
|120
|34
|86
|$10,000
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|542
|1,348
|$1,000
|1-in-2,400
|31,500
|9,252
|22,248
|$500
|1-in-1,600
|47,250
|12,976
|34,274
|$200
|1-in-1,500
|50,400
|13,991
|36,409
|$100
|1-in-63
|1,197,000
|335,516
|861,484
Hamilton bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 501 North Beneva Road in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.