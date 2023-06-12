TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beekeeper is “abuzz” after winning $1 million on a $10 scratch-off game.

Mason Maxwell, 47, of North Dakota, claimed the prize at Florida’s Lottery Headquarters after playing the Diamond Mine 20x scratch-off game.

Maxwell claimed his winnings as a one-time payment of $695,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from a Sunstop located at 3519 North U.S. Highway 441 in Lake City, a city he lives in during the summers. The seller of the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.