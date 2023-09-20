TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One very lucky person took home a whopping $5 million from the Florida Lottery’s $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
Victor Robbins, 61, of Port Orange, claimed his $5 million top prize at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee. Robbins chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.
His odds of taking home the $5 million prize were 1-in-4,186,110. Only two of the eight total top prizes remain to be claimed. Seven $1 million prizes are still up for grabs.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-4,186,110
|8
|2
|6
|$1,000,000
|1-in-2,093,055
|16
|7
|9
|$100,000
|1-in-1,395,370
|24
|10
|14
|$20,000
|1-in-59,377
|564
|191
|373
|$10,000
|1-in-59,272
|565
|188
|377
|$5,000
|1-in-39,773
|842
|282
|560
|$1,000
|1-in-2,031
|16,488
|5,558
|10,930
Robbins bought his winning ticket from the Walmart Market, located at 3811 Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.