TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One very lucky person took home a whopping $5 million from the Florida Lottery’s $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Victor Robbins, 61, of Port Orange, claimed his $5 million top prize at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee. Robbins chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

His odds of taking home the $5 million prize were 1-in-4,186,110. Only two of the eight total top prizes remain to be claimed. Seven $1 million prizes are still up for grabs.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-4,186,110 8 2 6 $1,000,000 1-in-2,093,055 16 7 9 $100,000 1-in-1,395,370 24 10 14 $20,000 1-in-59,377 564 191 373 $10,000 1-in-59,272 565 188 377 $5,000 1-in-39,773 842 282 560 $1,000 1-in-2,031 16,488 5,558 10,930 (Florida Lottery)

Robbins bought his winning ticket from the Walmart Market, located at 3811 Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.