TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Feeling lucky? Think again. Don’t expect to walk out a grand-prize winner with any of these Florida Lottery scratch-off games. While there are some opportunities to take home $1 million, time may be running out.

Players looking to pick up a quick $50,000 should think twice when buying a $2 scratch-off from this Florida Lottery game. All 12 of the $50,000 top prizes have already been paid out. Players can still pick up a $2,000 winning ticket with odds at 1-in-171,576.

This $5 scratch-off game features a grand prize of $500,000 — but don’t think it could be yours. None of the six total top prizes are up for grabs leaving players with the next best top prize of $10,000. Your odds of winning are 1-in-1,886,740.

You may want to think again if you dream of strolling home with a $1,000,000 prize from this $5 scratch-off game. All 15 top prizes have already been paid out. Players still willing to try their luck can bring home a $10,000 prize if they meet the odds of 1-in-117,274.

Don’t expect to come across a $5,000,000 prize from this scratch-off game. All eight top prizes have already been claimed. If $1,000,000 still sounds appetizing to you, this $20 ticket still has four second-place prizes remaining. The odds are 1-in-1,342,598.

If you think you could be the next winner to pocket $15,000,000 from this $30 scratch-off game, keep dreaming. All four top prizes have already been paid out. Players willing to face the steep odds (1-in-1,925,599) of winning a $1,000,000 second-place prize still have four chances remaining.