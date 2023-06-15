Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone is going home with a chunk of change. One lucky winner hit Wednesday’s Florida Lotto jackpot, securing the grand prize worth $44 million.
Whoever picked the winning ticket successfully matched all six numbers drawn. They were: 9, 13, 15, 46, 51, and 52.
Lottery records show the multi-million dollar winning ticket was sold at the Sunoco Express located at 2655 N Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee. The winner has yet to step forward and claim their prize.
|PRIZE LEVEL
|# of LOTTO WINNERS
|LOTTO PRIZE AMOUNT
|6-of-6
|1
|$44 Million
|5-of-6 2x
|5
|$6,000
|5-of-6 3x
|2
|$9,000
|5-of-6 4x
|1
|$12,000
|5-of-6 5x
|1
|$15,000
|5-of-6 10x
|1
|$30,000
The last jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a Publix on Dec. 24, 2022, to Darren Martini, of Cape Coral. That jackpot was worth $41 million. Martini chose the cash option of $24,559,929.
To date, the largest Florida Lotto jackpot prize was sold to David Armstrong, of Kissimmee. On Aug. 24, 2013, Armstrong picked up a Lotto ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 12298 Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando and took home a $59 million dollar prize. He chose the cash option of $37, 044,673.
The Florida Lotto jackpot will now be reset to $1 million for its next drawing on June 17. Tickets cost $2 each.