TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone is going home with a chunk of change. One lucky winner hit Wednesday’s Florida Lotto jackpot, securing the grand prize worth $44 million.

Whoever picked the winning ticket successfully matched all six numbers drawn. They were: 9, 13, 15, 46, 51, and 52.

Lottery records show the multi-million dollar winning ticket was sold at the Sunoco Express located at 2655 N Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee. The winner has yet to step forward and claim their prize.

PRIZE LEVEL # of LOTTO WINNERS LOTTO PRIZE AMOUNT 6-of-6 1 $44 Million 5-of-6 2x 5 $6,000 5-of-6 3x 2 $9,000 5-of-6 4x 1 $12,000 5-of-6 5x 1 $15,000 5-of-6 10x 1 $30,000 (Florida Lottery)

The last jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a Publix on Dec. 24, 2022, to Darren Martini, of Cape Coral. That jackpot was worth $41 million. Martini chose the cash option of $24,559,929.

To date, the largest Florida Lotto jackpot prize was sold to David Armstrong, of Kissimmee. On Aug. 24, 2013, Armstrong picked up a Lotto ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 12298 Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando and took home a $59 million dollar prize. He chose the cash option of $37, 044,673.

The Florida Lotto jackpot will now be reset to $1 million for its next drawing on June 17. Tickets cost $2 each.