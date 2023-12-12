TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lottery ticket worth $44 million expired after no one showed up to claim it.

The Florida Lottery said the Florida Lotto ticket, which was the winning ticket for the June 14 drawing, expired at midnight.

With millions of dollars no longer up for grabs, what happens now?

The Florida Lottery said state law requires 80% of an unclaimed prize must go directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The rest will then go to a prize pool for future prizes and promotions.

Florida draw lottery tickets have 180 days after their drawing before they expire. Cash options must be claimed within the first 60 days.

Scratch-off and Fast Play tickets expire on a different timeline, with only 60 days to claim after the official end-of-game date.