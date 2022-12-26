TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.

The winner purchased the Florida Lotto ticket at Publix located at 3015 Pine Island Road SW in Cape Coral.

The winning numbers for the Christmas Eve drawing were 5, 13, 17, 20, 27 and 53.

There was also a $250,000 Double Play ticket sold at a Publix located at 14323 South U.S. Highway 301 in Wimauma. The winning numbers for the Florida Lotto Double Play drawing were 8, 22, 27, 41, 43 and 49.

The website shows that neither ticket has been claimed at this time.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a prize of $1 million.