TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Palm Beach County players claimed a $1 million prize after playing the 500x THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

According to the Florida Lottery, Alicia Sanders, Cathleen Schoepfle, and Robert Stiller all chose to receive their winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000.

The retailers who sold them the tickets will each get a $2,000 bonus commission.

Sanders purchased her ticket from Franks Deli in West Palm Beach. Schoepfle purchased her winning ticket from a 7-Eleven in Riviera Beach. Stiller purchased his winning ticket from a Publix in Palm Beach.