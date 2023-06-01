Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man ‘struck gold’ when he claimed a million-dollar winning lottery ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Julio Silverio Gonzalez, 28, of Orlando, claimed his $1 million prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He won playing the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.

Gonzalez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

His odds of picking up the top prize were 1-in-2,010,516. As of this report, 17 of the 28 total top prizes remain.

Odds of Winnings and Prizes

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000 1-in-2,010,516 28 17 11 $10,000 1-in-120,287 468 308 160 $2,000 1-in-24,037 2,342 1,536 806 $1,000 1-in-14,956 3,764 2,529 1,235 $400 1-in-3,004 18,742 12,012 6,730 (Data: Florida Lottery)

Gonzalez bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 409 South Chickasaw Trail in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

The $5 game features more than $188 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.