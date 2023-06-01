Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man ‘struck gold’ when he claimed a million-dollar winning lottery ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Julio Silverio Gonzalez, 28, of Orlando, claimed his $1 million prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He won playing the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.

Gonzalez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

His odds of picking up the top prize were 1-in-2,010,516. As of this report, 17 of the 28 total top prizes remain.

Odds of Winnings and Prizes

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,0001-in-2,010,516281711
$10,0001-in-120,287468308160
$2,0001-in-24,0372,3421,536806
$1,0001-in-14,9563,7642,5291,235
$4001-in-3,00418,74212,0126,730
(Data: Florida Lottery)

Gonzalez bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 409 South Chickasaw Trail in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off. 

The $5 game features more than $188 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.