TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man ‘struck gold’ when he claimed a million-dollar winning lottery ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Julio Silverio Gonzalez, 28, of Orlando, claimed his $1 million prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He won playing the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.
Gonzalez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.
His odds of picking up the top prize were 1-in-2,010,516. As of this report, 17 of the 28 total top prizes remain.
Odds of Winnings and Prizes
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000
|1-in-2,010,516
|28
|17
|11
|$10,000
|1-in-120,287
|468
|308
|160
|$2,000
|1-in-24,037
|2,342
|1,536
|806
|$1,000
|1-in-14,956
|3,764
|2,529
|1,235
|$400
|1-in-3,004
|18,742
|12,012
|6,730
Gonzalez bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 409 South Chickasaw Trail in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.
The $5 game features more than $188 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.