TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida saw 26 major lottery winners during Monday night’s world-record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, over two-dozen players across the Sunshine state bought winning tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million.

While the sole jackpot-winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, a total of three Florida tickets won second-tier prizes.

The second-place-winning tickets successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number. One lucky player won $2 million and two players each won $1 million. The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, November 9 drawing is $20 million.

Florida’s winning $2 million POWERBALL ticket was sold at:

K & M Drugs, located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana

Florida’s winning $1 million POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

Wellington Marathon, located at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington

Sunshine, located at 1277 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach

A total of 23 other Florida tickets won third-tier prizes; these winning tickets matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number. Four players each won $100,000 and 19 players each won $50,000, the Florida Lottery said.

Florida’s winning $100,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

Publix, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg

Sun Food, located at 1009 Hunter Road in Okeechobee

Circle K, located at 901 West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples

Florida’s winning $50,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

Thorntons, located at 1351 34th Street North in St. Petersburg

Publix, located at 7375 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

Publix, located at 2300 Griffin Road in Lakeland

7-Eleven, located at 7405 Redbug Lake Road in Oviedo

Circle K, located at 2919 Coastal Highway in Saint Augustine

Publix, located at 13121 Paul J Doherty Parkway in Fort Myers

Publix, located at 2031 Bay Street in Sarasota

7-Eleven, located at 7605 Sinclair Road in Kissimmee

Speedway, located at 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis

7-Eleven, located at 2605 Wooleright Road in Boynton Beach

Publix, located at 8833 Tamiami Trail North in Naples

Daybreak Market & Fuel 3, located at 19701 Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Apex Pharmacy, located at 6110 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

Skylake Discount Liquors, located at 1664 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens

Hunt Club Market, located at 241 North Hunt Club Boulevard in Longwood

Publix, located at 15729 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines

Circle K, located at 12995 North U.S. Highway 441 in Citra

7-Eleven, located at 1721 North Honore Avenue in Sarasota

Sunshine, located at 5298 Copans Road in Margate

According to the Florida Lottery, 24 Powerball tickets sold In Florida during Saturday night’s drawing had prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

Florida Powerball winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.