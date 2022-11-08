TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida saw 26 major lottery winners during Monday night’s world-record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, over two-dozen players across the Sunshine state bought winning tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million.

While the sole jackpot-winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, a total of three Florida tickets won second-tier prizes.

The second-place-winning tickets successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number. One lucky player won $2 million and two players each won $1 million. The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, November 9 drawing is $20 million.

Florida’s winning $2 million POWERBALL ticket was sold at:

  • K & M Drugs, located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana

Florida’s winning $1 million POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

  • Wellington Marathon, located at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington
  • Sunshine, located at 1277 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield BeachAdditionally, a total of 23 Florida tickets won third-tier prizes; these winning tickets matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number. Four players each won $100,000 and 19 players each won $50,000.

Florida’s winning $100,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

  • Publix, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg
  • Sun Food, located at 1009 Hunter Road in Okeechobee
  • Circle K, located at 901 West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale
  • Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples

Florida’s winning $50,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

  • Thorntons, located at 1351 34th Street North in St. Petersburg
  • Publix, located at 7375 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
  • Publix, located at 2300 Griffin Road in Lakeland
  • 7-Eleven, located at 7405 Redbug Lake Road in Oviedo
  • Circle K, located at 2919 Coastal Highway in Saint Augustine
  • Publix, located at 13121 Paul J Doherty Parkway in Fort Myers
  • Publix, located at 2031 Bay Street in Sarasota
  • 7-Eleven, located at 7605 Sinclair Road in Kissimmee
  • Speedway, located at 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis
  • 7-Eleven, located at 2605 Wooleright Road in Boynton Beach
  • Publix, located at 8833 Tamiami Trail North in Naples
  • Daybreak Market & Fuel 3, located at 19701 Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte
  • Apex Pharmacy, located at 6110 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
  • Skylake Discount Liquors, located at 1664 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens
  • Hunt Club Market, located at 241 North Hunt Club Boulevard in Longwood
  • Publix, located at 15729 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines
  • Circle K, located at 12995 North U.S. Highway 441 in Citra
  • 7-Eleven, located at 1721 North Honore Avenue in Sarasota
  • Sunshine, located at 5298 Copans Road in Margate

According to the Florida Lottery, 24 Powerball tickets sold In Florida during Saturday night’s drawing had prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

Florida Powerball winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.