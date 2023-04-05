TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old woman won big when she bought a million-dollar top prize from the Florida 50X the Cash Holiday Edition scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Litoria Ellis, 25, of Oakland Park, claimed her $1 million prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Ellis chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.
Her odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-7,489,170. As of this report, two of the four total top prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000
|1-in-7,489,170
|4
|2
|2
|$50,000
|1-in-1,497,834
|20
|8
|12
|$5,000
|1-in-299,567
|100
|33
|67
|$1,000
|1-in-14,934
|2,006
|767
|1,239
|$500
|1-in-2,002
|14,963
|5,185
|9,778
|$200
|1-in-1,200
|24,973
|8,607
|16,366
|$100
|1-in-300
|99,918
|36,420
|63,498
Ellis bought her winning ticket from Super Stop, located at 1801 Northeast 45th Street in Ft. Lauderdale. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket
The Lottery says the $5 game features more than $101 million in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.78.