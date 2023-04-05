TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old woman won big when she bought a million-dollar top prize from the Florida 50X the Cash Holiday Edition scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Litoria Ellis, 25, of Oakland Park, claimed her $1 million prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Ellis chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

Her odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-7,489,170. As of this report, two of the four total top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,0001-in-7,489,170422
$50,0001-in-1,497,83420812
$5,0001-in-299,5671003367
$1,0001-in-14,9342,0067671,239
$5001-in-2,00214,9635,1859,778
$2001-in-1,20024,9738,60716,366
$1001-in-30099,91836,42063,498
(Florida Lottery)

Ellis bought her winning ticket from Super Stop, located at 1801 Northeast 45th Street in Ft. Lauderdale. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket

The Lottery says the $5 game features more than $101 million in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.78.