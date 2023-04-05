TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old woman won big when she bought a million-dollar top prize from the Florida 50X the Cash Holiday Edition scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Litoria Ellis, 25, of Oakland Park, claimed her $1 million prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Ellis chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

Her odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-7,489,170. As of this report, two of the four total top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000 1-in-7,489,170 4 2 2 $50,000 1-in-1,497,834 20 8 12 $5,000 1-in-299,567 100 33 67 $1,000 1-in-14,934 2,006 767 1,239 $500 1-in-2,002 14,963 5,185 9,778 $200 1-in-1,200 24,973 8,607 16,366 $100 1-in-300 99,918 36,420 63,498 (Florida Lottery)

Ellis bought her winning ticket from Super Stop, located at 1801 Northeast 45th Street in Ft. Lauderdale. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket

The Lottery says the $5 game features more than $101 million in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.78.