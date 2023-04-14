TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old from Alabama’s trip to Florida ended up making him $1 million richer after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Alex Mendoza Moreno, 22, of Auburn, Alabama, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game.

Mendoza Moreno bought the winning ticket from Food Mart at 710 North Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The 22-year-old took his winnings home as a one-time payment of $820,000. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X The Cash game, which costs $50, has one remaining top prize of $25 million. It also has 23 top prizes of $1 million.