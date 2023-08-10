TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old woman is waking up a millionaire after winning $1 million on a $50 scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Salma Fajardo of Fort Myers purchased her winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off from Publix, located at 6700 Bayshore Road.

Fajardo chose to claim her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The retailer will receive $2,000 for the sale.

The $50 500X THE CASH features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

Scratch-off games have awarded more than $57.1 billion in prizes and have created 1,802 millionaires. More than $17.77 billion have been generated for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.