A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida ticketholder won a $2 million prize from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers for last night’s drawing were 11, 19, 29, 63, 68, and a red Powerball of 25.

There was no jackpot winner, bringing the new estimated jackpot to $522 million with a cash value of $252.4 million.

However, according to the Florida Lottery, one person won a Match 5+ Power Play ticket that was worth $2 million.

The winning ticket was bought at a Circle K at 4285 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island.

The next drawing will be on Sept. 11 at 10:59 p.m.