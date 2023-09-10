TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida ticketholder won a $2 million prize from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers for last night’s drawing were 11, 19, 29, 63, 68, and a red Powerball of 25.
There was no jackpot winner, bringing the new estimated jackpot to $522 million with a cash value of $252.4 million.
However, according to the Florida Lottery, one person won a Match 5+ Power Play ticket that was worth $2 million.
The winning ticket was bought at a Circle K at 4285 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island.
The next drawing will be on Sept. 11 at 10:59 p.m.