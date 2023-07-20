Related video: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida; jackpot now $720 million
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but someone bringing the game’s second largest prize home to the Sunshine State.
The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24. In a Twitter post, the California Lottery said the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles.
Three $2 million tickets were sold, including one in Florida. The other two tickets were sold in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
Four $1 million tickets were also sold in Florida. The other 32 winners came from the following states:
- California: 7
- Connecticut: 1
- Illinois: 1
- Indiana: 1
- Kentucky: 1
- Massachusetts: 3
- Maryland: 2
- Missouri: 1
- New Hampshire: 1
- New Jersey: 2
- New York: 5
- Ohio: 1
- Texas: 4
- Wisonsin: 1
- West Virginia: 1
Wednesday’s jackpot grew to $1.08 billion before the drawing, becoming the sixth largest in Powerball history.