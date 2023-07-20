Related video: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida; jackpot now $720 million

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but someone bringing the game’s second largest prize home to the Sunshine State.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24. In a Twitter post, the California Lottery said the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles.

Three $2 million tickets were sold, including one in Florida. The other two tickets were sold in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Four $1 million tickets were also sold in Florida. The other 32 winners came from the following states:

  • California: 7
  • Connecticut: 1
  • Illinois: 1
  • Indiana: 1
  • Kentucky: 1
  • Massachusetts: 3
  • Maryland: 2
  • Missouri: 1
  • New Hampshire: 1
  • New Jersey: 2
  • New York: 5
  • Ohio: 1
  • Texas: 4
  • Wisonsin: 1
  • West Virginia: 1

Wednesday’s jackpot grew to $1.08 billion before the drawing, becoming the sixth largest in Powerball history.