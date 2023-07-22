TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing once again failed to produce a winner for the jackpot, causing it to rise even closer to $1 billion.

The winning numbers were 29, 40, 47, 50, and 57 and the gold Mega Ball 25. With no winner, the jackpot rose to an estimated $820 million with a cash value of $422.0 million.

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot rose to similar heights last year — which led to a $1.337 billion jackpot being won on July 29, 2023, the third billion-dollar jackpot won in the competition’s history.

These are the top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $820 million (est) 7/25/2023 ? $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

While there was no jackpot winner, there were eight big winners who matched the five winning numbers, winning the second-tier prize of $1 million.

Florida, New Jersey, and North Carolina reported two winners each while California and Michigan reported one winner each.

According to the Florida Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at the Publix on 2886 Alternate 19 in Palm Harbor. The other was sold at the Gun Club Food Mart on 252 S Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

The next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. EDT.