JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida women claimed two $1 million prizes from the same scratch-off game on the same day, according to the Florida Lottery.

The lottery said Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville both got $1 million prizes from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game.

Albert purchased her winning ticket at the Publix at 5858 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville. Vestal bought hers at Prime Time Food Store at 12020 Fort Caroline Road in Jacksonville.

Both stores will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Lottery, the women chose to take their earnings home as a lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game offered two top prizes of $25 million and 160 prizes of $1 million when it launched in February. However, there is just one top prize and 56 $1 million prizes left, according to the Lottery’s website.

The overall odds of winning any prize are 1-in-4.5.