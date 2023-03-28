(WFLA) — A pair of women from central Florida both claimed big prizes from the same scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Tuesday, the Lottery said Deborah Anson, 67, of Apopka and Sheryl Sprouse, 56 of Belleview both claimed a $1 million prize each from the $30 300X The Cash Scratch-Off game.

Anson got her ticket from the Circle K at 900 South 14th Street in Leesburg. Sprouse got hers at the Quick King Food Store at 14725 Southeast US Highway 441 in Summerfield.

Both stores will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Each woman chose to take their prize home as a one-time payment of $695,500.

The300X The Cash game launched last September and has three remaining top prizes of $15 million along with 17 $1 million prizes.