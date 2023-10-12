TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida Powerball players each won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing.

A player in California won the $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and Powerball 10.

The California Lottery said the jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park. The prize was the second-largest in U.S. history.

In Florida, two tickets worth $1 million were sold. One of the tickets was a quick pick ticket sold at the Sunshine Supermarket located at 50 Wilson Boulevard South, Suite 1 in Naples.

The other ticket was sold at the Publix located at 12500 West Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise.

The jackpot will now reset to $20 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:59 p.m. ET.