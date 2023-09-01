TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Time is running out to claim two Florida lottery jackpot prizes. Two Fantasy 5 tickets that were bought in Florida will expire this month.

The Florida Lottery said one of the tickets is worth 47,331.18. It was sold at the Chevron located at 1600 East Oakland Boulevard in Oakland Park.

The winning numbers for the March 8 drawing were 3, 7, 11, 23 and 32. If you have the ticket that matches these winning numbers, you have until Sept. 4 to claim your prize.

Another Fantasy 5 winner has until Sept. 16 to claim their prize worth 42,631.20.

The winning quick-pick ticket was sold at the Winn-Dixie located at 5690 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

The winning numbers for the drawing held on March 20 were 5, 6, 19, 23 and 28.

To learn how to claim a prize, visit the Florida Lottery’s website.