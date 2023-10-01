TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two winning $1 million Powerball tickets were sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.04 billion after Saturday night’s drawing failed to produce a winner. There have been 32 consecutive drawings since July 19 when a California ticketholder won the $1.08 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s drawing were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46, and a red Powerball of 22.

Powerball said the current jackpot is the fourth highest prize in the game’s history. Here are the top ten prizes and where they were won:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $1.04 Million (est.) – Oct. 2, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

The Florida Lottery said two $1 million tickets were sold at the Publix at 262 S Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan and the Publix at 695 Kristine Way in The Villages.

Other $1 million winners were reported in Maryland, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Two $2 million winners were also reported in Indiana and North Carolina.

The next drawing will be on Monday, Oct. 2, at 10:59 a.m.